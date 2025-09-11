Chicago volunteers to pack 500,000 meals for day of service on 9/11

Volunteers were set to gather Thursday to pack 500,000 meals for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, in the spirt of unity in which Americans everywhere engaged after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 1,800 volunteers were set to turn out at Union Station beginning at 9 a.m. for the event.

Jacob Jenkins, volunteer program manager for Serve Illinois, worked well ahead of time on recruiting support staff for the event.

"We're really excited. We're pumped up, fired up, and ready to go," Jenkins said. "We're ready to remember the good, and in doing that, we carry out the express wishes of the families who put this whole thing together."

Similar meal pack events are held across the country for 9/11 Day, which was created shortly after the 2001 attacks. Cofounders David Paine and Jay Winuk wanted something good to come out of the horrific losses in the attack — which took the life of Kay's younger brother, Glenn, an attorney and firefighter who was killed at the World Trade Center.

The website for 9/11 Day notes that Sept. 11 has become the largest day of service in America, with more than 30 million people participating around the country.