Chicago among cities listed in Trump's renewed call for mass deportations

Chicago is among the cities listed in President Trump's new call for what he's calling the "single largest mass deportation program in history."

In a social media post on Sunday, Mr. Trump ordered ICE to expand efforts in cities he called "the core of the Democratic power center." Along with Chicago, Trump said he is focusing on Los Angeles and New York.

Mr. Trump said he will be ordering immigration and customs enforcement agents to carry out what he's calling the single largest mass deportation program in history.

He ended the statement saying ICE, the FBI, DEA and ATF have his support and telling them to "get it done."

The president's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement and as ICE officers are tasked with targeting up to 3,000 arrests a day.

The announcement comes as those protests over federal immigration raids have been flaring up around the country.

Protesters took to the streets on Saturday as part of the "No Kings" demonstrations, as Mr. Trump held a massive parade in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Tens of thousands of people filled Daley Plaza and marched through downtown Chicago on Saturday for a "No Kings" protest. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling estimated 15,000 people took part in the protest, and organizers estimated the crowd at 75,000.