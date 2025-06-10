Car plows through Chicago ICE protest that draws thousands to Loop

Thousands of protesters gathered in Federal Plaza and marched along downtown Chicago streets Tuesday evening in a demonstration against the Trump administration and raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A car sped through a march for immigration rights in downtown Chicago Tuesday evening.

Around 6:19 p.m., the car was seen barreling down the street as the protesters marched at Monroe Street and Wabash Avenue.

It did not appear as if anyone was hit.

A witness, Dr. Howard Ehrman, said the car came very close to slamming into the marchers — and accused Chicago police of failing to take sufficient action.

"So basically what happened is people started running behind us. The Chicago police were on either side where State intersected Monroe, and instead of trying to block the car, they were trying to block the demonstrators. It was a miracle that nobody got hit. A sign was knocked over, somebody was knocked over, but nobody got seriously hurt," Ehrman said. "This is an example of the Chicago Police Department not doing their job of protecting the people, and instead protecting the property of the rich."

Ehrman said the car sped up as the driver fled.

"The continued to accelerate. It started off at State Street about 30 miles an hour," he said. "By the time it got to Michigan [Avenue], it was going 50 miles an hour."

The car sped off afterward, and headed south on State Street — running red lights.

The car sped southward on State Street, briefly stopping at one point as passersby tried to give it a push. The driver of the car briefly got out, but then sped off and continued southward toward the Stevenson Expressway.

It was not clear why the car went through the protest when police were blocking off the street.

Meanwhile, the protest continued after the incident with the car. The crowd began marching into Grant Park and onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police were seen making arrests during the protest in the area of State and Monroe streets.

CBS News Chicago saw two people being detained at State and Monroe streets and being taken to a police transport van. One of them was wrapped in a flag.

It was not clear what either was accused of doing.

Protesters march after rally at Federal Plaza

At Federal Plaza, protesters beat drums and chanted, "Revolution!" and other chants. Some waved the flag of Mexico, and some also waved Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs in solidarity with the pro-Palestinian cause.

Signs in English and Spanish were seen, "The People say ICE out," and, "The People say ICE out of Chicago."

Many signs also referenced keeping families together.

A series of speakers took to a podium during the protest.

The group then began marching north on Dearborn Street, yelling, "F**k ICE," and "No justice, no peace!" Police kept their distance on the sides of the march.

The group that began at Federal Plaza apparently merged with a group that had been circling the downtown area for a few hours.

CBS News Chicago talked with protesters before the march began.

"We don't think what's happening is just, and personally, I'm against my government using my tax dollars to fund genocide, as well as ICE going into people's homes without warrants," said protester Timothy Edward.

"Something's happening right now like in our country where people have to ultimately decide, like, what side of history that they want to be on," said protester Johnathan Ellison.

CBS News Chicago also asked the Chicago Police Department about its protocols for handling such protests as the one on Tuesday, and the "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration planned for Saturday.

Police cited their experience with the Democratic National Convention last year as an example of successfully handling protest. Police also said they would ensure people's First Amendment rights were protected, but said violence would not be tolerated.