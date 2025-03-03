Chicago Transit Authority to launch more frequent service on 8 bus routes this month

Later this month, waiting for a Chicago Transit Authority bus may not take so long.

The CTA announced Sunday that it is adding service to eight bus routes, so commuters can catch a bus in 10 minutes or less.

The CTA "Frequent Network" service will be added on eight key bus routes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends, beginning Sunday, March 23.

The routes that will part of the first phase of Frequent Network service are:

J14 Jeffery Jump

#34 South Michigan

#47 47th Street

#54 Cicero

#60 Blue Island/26th

#79 79th Street

#95 95th Street

The CTA said these six lines will see an increase of 25% or more in service.

"This improvement in frequency is a transformative investment in our bus service and brings 10-minute or better service within a short walk of 2.3 million residents in our area all day, every day," Acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen said in a news release. "This is just one example of how strong transit funding availability allows us to provide the level of service our customers want to see."

The extra service will be added to 12 other CTA bus routes throughout the year, the CTA said. The following bus routes will begin Frequent Network service in the summer:

#4 Cottage Grove

#49 Western

#53 Pulaski

#66 Chicago

These routes will follow in the fall:

#20 Madison

#55 Garfield

#77 Belmont

#82 Kimball/Homan

These routes will begin the service next winter:

#12 Roosevelt

#72 North

#81 Lawrence

#9 Ashland

The CTA said bus routes that are part of the Frequent Network will see the highest levels of scheduled service since 2010, when the CTA was forced to cut service due to funding issues.

Once the Frequent Network is fully implemented, the CTA said 70% of its service area will be within half of a mile of a bus route with enhanced service.

The CTA also eventually plans to introduce the Frequent Network for trains.