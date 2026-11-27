At least one person was killed and two others were injured in shootings in the city during the extended Thanksgiving weekend, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 61.

The extended weekend started on Wednesday evening, but the first shooting didn't occur until Thursday night.

Shootings from Thursday

In that incident, an 18-year-old man was in the alley in the 2300 block of West Marquette Road just before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck multiple times in the body by gunfire from an unknown person.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Friday

At 1:03 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street, a 56-year-old man while standing near a vehicle, was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his head when an unknown number of suspects fired gunshots at each other before leaving the scene. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

At 5:18 p.m. in the 10000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, a 61-year-old male victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the foot. He was transported to Trinity Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

At 7:50 p.m., in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, an unidentified man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests or charges were made in either shooting.

Last year, four people were killed and 13 others were injured in shootings during Thanksgiving weekend.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.