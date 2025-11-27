1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago Thanksgiving weekend shootings

At least one person was killed, and three other people were hurt in shootings across Chicago during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 49, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Wednesday

In the first shooting of the extended weekend, officers responded to a call of persons shot around 9:14 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Cicero Avenue.

There, police said two women, 38 and 49, were outside when an SUV drove past, and someone from inside shot in their direction.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 49-year-old was hit once in the face and once in the chest and was in critical condition. The 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was also in critical condition.

About an hour after that shooting, an 18-year-old man was standing outside around 10:23 p.m. in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue when a blue vehicle drove past, and someone inside fired multiple shots in his direction.

The victim was hit in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Thursday (Thanksgiving)

At 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 111th Place, a 41-year-old man was involved in a domestic altercation inside a residence with a known woman when the incident turned into a fight. The woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in his chest. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. Police said a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates throughout the weekend.