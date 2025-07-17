Chicago teen soccer players try out for chance to go to Spain with Real Madrid

Local teens try out for chance to train with Real Madrid soccer in Spain

One of the biggest soccer teams in the world had its eye on some Chicago-area teens Thursday.

Players tried out for a chance to travel to Spain and train with Real Madrid.

Soccer players ages 18 and 19 gathered at Lake View High School, 4015 N. Ashland Ave., to try out for the Abbott Dream Team. The team is being put together by Chicago-based health care company Abbott.

Scouts from Real Madrid were on hand to evaluate players for a chance at an all-expense-paid trip to Spain.

"It's a win-win situation. Even if you're not selected, I think you get something out of today. You're able to be in an uncomfortable environment and see kind of what you're made of," said former U.S. Men's National Team soccer player Clint Dempsey.

The competition is stiff. Only two players from the tryout will be selected for the team.