CPS, CTU say they're working through final details after Johnson says contract deal is close

Chicago Public Schools say negotiations in contract talks remain ongoing hours after Mayor Brandon said a deal was close.

The news comes nearly a year after day of action rallies and strike threats.

CPS made it clear Friday morning that a tentative agreement had not yet been reached, but leadership from them and the Chicago Teachers Union bargained late into the night Thursday.

CTU leadership says significant progress has been made this week toward reaching a deal.

Johnson released a statement Thursday night saying in part that the progress is encouraging, but "the rank-and-file educators, the bargaining committee, and the elected delegates will ultimately make the decision on whether or not this offer is suitable."

Last week, the mayor met with negotiating leaders to try to move things forward.

CPS says both parties continue to work on three major sticking points, including prep time for elementary school teachers, the teacher evaluation system, and retaining veteran teachers.

Johnson said the potential deal also includes smaller class sizes and librarians in dozens of schools across the city.

As of Friday, the question remains on when the deal could be reached.

If a deal is reached, the bargaining leaders have to sign off on it before the rank-and-file vote happens.

The teachers union says both teams will be back at the table at 10 a.m. Friday.