Watch CBS News
Local News

CPS, CTU say they're working through final details after Johnson says contract deal is close

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CPS, CTU to continue contract negotiations
CPS, CTU to continue contract negotiations 01:35

Chicago Public Schools say negotiations in contract talks remain ongoing hours after Mayor Brandon said a deal was close.

The news comes nearly a year after day of action rallies and strike threats.

CPS made it clear Friday morning that a tentative agreement had not yet been reached, but leadership from them and the Chicago Teachers Union bargained late into the night Thursday.

CTU leadership says significant progress has been made this week toward reaching a deal. 

Johnson released a statement Thursday night saying in part that the progress is encouraging, but "the rank-and-file educators, the bargaining committee, and the elected delegates will ultimately make the decision on whether or not this offer is suitable."

Last week, the mayor met with negotiating leaders to try to move things forward.

CPS says both parties continue to work on three major sticking points, including prep time for elementary school teachers, the teacher evaluation system, and retaining veteran teachers.

Johnson said the potential deal also includes smaller class sizes and librarians in dozens of schools across the city.

As of Friday, the question remains on when the deal could be reached.

If a deal is reached, the bargaining leaders have to sign off on it before the rank-and-file vote happens.

The teachers union says both teams will be back at the table at 10 a.m. Friday. 

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.