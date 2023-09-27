Chicago suburb on alert after armed robberies, carjackings over the weekend

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park warned of a rash of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred this past weekend.

In a statement, Oak Park police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the crimes happened between about 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday – particularly in the northern section of the western suburb.

There were four armed robberies, one carjacking, and one aggravated assault that was believed to be an attempted robbery, Johnson wrote.

The armed robberies are believed to be related to some others that happened in Chicago, Johnson wrote. Further specifics were not released.

"There have been no serious injuries reported in connection with this flurry of activity over the weekend, yet we are aware of the related and growing concern among Oak Parkers. Please know that the police are diligently working to address these concerns and ultimately apprehend the individuals who are responsible for these acts," Johnson wrote.

"The wellbeing of our residents remains our top priority. We are increasing our patrol in the area and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the Oak Park Police Department relies upon cooperation with the community to maintain this Village as a safe environment to live, work and play. Your vigilance is a crucial component to that equation."

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Oak Park police non-emergency line at (708) 386-3800, or email at police@oak-park.us.

There were also numerous armed robberies around Chicago this past weekend. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple DePaul University students were robbed at gunpoint near campus in Lincoln Park.

Three Loyola University students were also robbed at gunpoint near the Lake Shore Campus in Rogers Park early Sunday morning.

On Sunday evening, five people were robbed within an hour in Lincoln Park, on the Near North Side, and in West Town.

Since Monday, robberies have been occurring in broad daylight in and around Bucktown.