Chicago residents upset after robberies turn violent in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a spree of armed robberies carried out in broad daylight.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from Bucktown where this type of crime has been all too common.

One of the latest of five additional robberies happened at Western and Milwaukee.

The news has neighbors even more angry because there have been no arrests in any of these cases.

There were four additional robberies in and around Bucktown on Tuesday. One on North Damen, one on North Francisco, another on Maplewood and North Avenue, and on Homer and Rockwell streets.

This after a violent robbery caught on camera Monday. Two men are seen beating a pedestrian down as he was walking in an alley eating a slice of pizza.

The suspects get away with the victim's backpack and other belongings. Watching this has community members are fired up.

"Quality of life, on a scale of one to ten, it's about three and a half," said one resident.

There is a community meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday night where some people have told us they plan to bring up this uptick in robberies.