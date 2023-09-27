Several people robbed at Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Witnesses told CBS 2 several people were robbed at a bus stop in the South Chicago neighborhood overnight.

CBS 2 news crews talked with one of the victims who said his iPhone was stolen by a group near 79th Street and Jeffery Boulevard.

He described the armed robbery and how the offender seemed to be a "kid."

"You really don't know the type of situation you in," Joshua Wright said. "It was kind of life-threatening for me getting a gun put in my face by someone younger than me. They looked like they were 14, 16."

Wright says he was able to ping his phone using his Apple watch. He found it tossed out on the street, along with his backpack.

Just like in South Chicago, four men hopped out of a car and robbed a man walking at 82nd and State streets.

The victim told police he tried to fight the men, but was then hit in the face with a gun.

The robbers then got away.