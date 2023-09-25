5 people robbed in less than an hour overnight on North Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people were robbed in about 40 minutes overnight on the North Side.

Police said all of the robberies involved a white SUV and three to four suspects, but have not said if the holdups were connected.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue, when four men got out of a white SUV, and took her purse at gunpoint.

About 15 minutes later, a 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Hubbard Street, when three men got out of a white SUV, and took his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint.

Around 11:20 p.m., a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Armitage Avenue, when four men got out of a white SUV and took their phones and a wallet at gunpoint.

About 20 minutes later, a 27-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of North Halsted Street, when four men got out of a white SUV and took her purse at gunpoint.

One of the victims told CBS 2 that she and her boyfriend were walking home from a concert at the Salt Shed after missing the bus when they were robbed.

"A white SUV was going extremely quickly westbound, and they ended up going into the wrong lane, and I knew exactly what was going to happen," she said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, and no one was in custody Monday morning.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.