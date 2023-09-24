Multiple victims robbed of belongings at gunpoint across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least a dozen people, including two delivery drivers, were robbed of their belongings overnight across Chicago, according to police.

The first robbery happened around 8:02, in the 1700 block of North Maplewood, where police said a 25-year-old man was delivering food when three to four males exited a dark-colored sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint.

The victim refused EMS after being struck in the face with a handgun.

Minutes later around 8:16 p.m., in the 1700 block of North Rockwell, A 24-year-old man was delivering food when six males exited a blue SUV and a silver sedan and took his phone at gunpoint. The victim was not injured.

Six more robberies followed between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Each of those victims was either standing or walking on the sidewalk when they were approached and also robbed of their wallets and cell phones.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

At 10:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of North Tripp Avenue, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk when three males exited a silver Hyundai SUV and took a cell phone and purse at gunpoint. Both victims were not injured.

At 11:25 p.m., in the 800 block of North Leavitt Street, a 22-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when three males exited a vehicle and took her phone at gunpoint. The victim refused EMS after being struck in the head with a handgun.

At 11:41 p.m., in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street, a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk when three males exited a silver Hyundai SUV and took a wallet and cell phones at gunpoint. The victims were not injured.

At 2:30 a.m., in the 1800 block of West Fullerton Avenue, a 40-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when three males exited a black sedan and took her backpack, phone, and wallet at gunpoint. The victim was taken to Ill Masonic in good condition with a head injury.

At 2:30 a.m., in the 500 block of South Wells Street, two 25-year-old women were walking on the sidewalk when six males exited a tan sedan and took their purses at gunpoint. The victims were not injured.

At 4:10 a.m., in the 1000 block of West 16th Street, two men, 28 and 30, were walking on the sidewalk when four males exited a gray Nissan sedan and took their phones and wallets at gunpoint. The victims were not injured.

No arrests were made in each of the robberies.

Police are investigating.