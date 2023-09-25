Three Loyola University Chicago students robbed at gunpoint near campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola University police on Monday warned of an armed robbery near its Lake Shore Campus in Rogers Park this past weekend.

In an alert to students, Loyola police Chief and Director of Campus Safety Thomas K. Murray said at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, three students were standing on the sidewalk outside the Marquette Hall student residence, 6255 N. Kenmore Ave., when a gray four-door sedan stopped on the street.

Four people got out and one displayed a gun, demanding the students' property – including cellphones and wallets, Murray wrote. The robbers then returned to the car and left.

There have also been strings of gunpoint robberies targeting students at DePaul University in Lincoln Park for three weekends in a row.

This past weekend near DePaul, one of the victims was hit in the head with a gun and forced to seek medical attention. Last weekend, students were punched in the face and pepper sprayed by the men robbing them.

University officials weren't available for interviews, but CBS 2 found they've shared six public safety alerts on robberies since June.

The university posted a letter on Sunday detailing the robberies and sharing safety resources like the school's safety escort service and promised: "DePaul will increase its public safety presence on both campuses with additional security officers."