Caught on camera: Man violently attacked, robbed in Chicago alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was attacked from behind in a Bucktown alley by two assailants in broad daylight Monday.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the whole thing was caught on camera.

At 2:55 p.m., the 33-year-old victim was walking down an alley behind Damen Avenue at Dickens Avenue. Two attackers were trailing him over his shoulder.

The attackers threw the man right into a chain-link fence and knocked him to the ground. He could not see it was coming – but he did fight back.

The victim tried to get away as the two seemed to lunge for his backpack. At one point, the video shows one of the attackers falling down against a row of garbage carts.

The two attackers seem to shout, "Just let it go!" before grabbing the bag and possibly a cellphone, and fleeing.

Late Monday, we spoke with a witness who saw it all happen. She was in her car at the time, so she tried honking to deter the attackers – but the attackers kept doing what they were doing.

The witness said she stayed on scene with the victim while police came. She said he was a little bruised, but doing OK Monday night.

Chicago Police late Monday were still investigating the crime. There were no arrests to report.