Chicago Streets and San deploys 211 salt trucks amid freezing rain, snow

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has sent out 211 salt trucks, as freezing rain and snow are expected through the evening Thursday and into Friday morning.

The salt spreaders will focus on the city's arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to keep them passable.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon reports scattered snow showers are expected Thursday evening with light accumulations possible.

Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.

To view the Streets and San's salt truck fleet in real time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 8:05 PM

