Chicago Streets and San deploys 211 salt trucks amid freezing rain, snow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has sent out 211 salt trucks, as freezing rain and snow are expected through the evening Thursday and into Friday morning.
The salt spreaders will focus on the city's arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to keep them passable.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon reports scattered snow showers are expected Thursday evening with light accumulations possible.
Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.
To view the Streets and San's salt truck fleet in real time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.