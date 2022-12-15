Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers this evening

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening with light accumulations possible. Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Another round of snow showers is in the forecast for Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be colder in the low 30s.

An isolated snow shower is possible Saturday, otherwise it will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s.

Finally some clearing takes place on Sunday in the afternoon. Despite some sunshine, we'll have highs only in the upper 20s.

Next week will feature a much colder airmass with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. Snow chances will be with us for the middle and end of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the evening. Low 29°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 30°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for snow showers. High 28°

