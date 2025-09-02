Tow truck driver shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

A tow truck driver was injured in a drive-by shooting overnight in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 3700 block of West 55th Street when someone fired shots from inside a black sedan.

The man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the tow truck blocked off with police tape.

A woman told CBS News Chicago it was her brother inside that tow truck.

"He just said he was coming from doing a service, and they started shooting," She said.

No arrests have been made.