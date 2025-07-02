Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said the 66-year-old man was standing in the first block of West 79th Street when a dark car pulled up and the driver fired shots. Video from the scene shows a large police presence near a Citgo gas station. 

Chicago police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest and neck. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. His identity has not been released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

