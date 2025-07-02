Man shot and killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

Man shot and killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

Man shot and killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said the 66-year-old man was standing in the first block of West 79th Street when a dark car pulled up and the driver fired shots. Video from the scene shows a large police presence near a Citgo gas station.

Chicago police said the man was shot multiple times in the chest and neck.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.