Chicago Sky formally introduce star draft pick Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith received a sky-high welcome to the Chicago Sky Thursday at the Metropolitan Club on the 67th floor of the Willis Tower.

With new Head Coach Tyler Marsh standing by, she and fellow Sky draft picks Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly were formally introduced.

The team was thrilled that Van Lith was still available at No. 11, and the popular Texas Christian University All-American believes the Sky are a perfect fit.

"I felt a ton of alignment, and I felt like they saw who I was as a player, and I felt valued, so, you know, I was hoping that I was available when Chicago's picks came, and they believed in the parts of my game that they think will translate to the lead. They really wanted someone that brought toughness, that was gritty, could fight. I like to think that those are character traits that are displayed when I play," Van Lith said. "I couldn't have been more happy when my name was called."

Van Lith is a 5-foot-9 guard who became the first player to play on three different teams in the Elite Eight after revitalizing her own college career at TCU. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists this season as TCU reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Overall, Van Lith averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals across her appearances with Louisville, LSU, and TCU. She was Angel Reese's teammate before she transferred to TCU for her third collegiate stop.

The Sky this past Monday also drafted Ajša Sivka of Slovenia at No. 10.