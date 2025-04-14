Ajša Sivka, Hailey Van Lith among Chicago Sky's 4 WNBA Draft picks

It was a big night Monday for the Chicago Sky, who had four picks in the WNBA Draft.

In the first round at No. 10, the Sky drafted Ajša Sivka of Slovenia. Sivka has size at 6-foot-4 that makes her a difficult matchup. She also is another European who won't turn 20 until Nov. 23.

Ajša Sivka poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert being selected with the 10th overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

Sivka is a multilevel scoring forward with efficient shot-making ability. She made over 42% from the 3-point line.

"Forwards who can stretch the floor will always hold high value in this game, and that's exactly what Ajša Sivka provides," Pagliocca said in a news release. "We're excited to land someone who is not only skilled, but has been playing at a high level professionally for years."

After achieving her WNBA dream on Monday night, Sivka had a touching moment with her father — who taught her the game.

"I started playing because of him. He was always my idol," Sivka said. "So it really means a lot to me that he's here, so I'm just grateful."

The Sky also added more star power, drafting Texas Christian University All-American Hailey Van Lith at No. 11 in the first round.

Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the 11th overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

"I just want to contribute to the culture of tough, selfless, hardworking players that I think that they're looking to join to the program," said Van Lith.

Van Lith is a 5-foot-9 guard who became the first player to play on three different teams in the Elite Eight after revitalizing her own college career at TCU. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists this season as TCU reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

Van Lith also has some pro experience helping the U.S. win a bronze medal in 3-on-3 at last year's Paris Olympics.

"Hailey Van Lith made an impact on multiple contending teams across her collegiate and international career, and we expect her winning ability to translate," Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a news release. "We're excited to add her talent and versatility to the Sky."

In the second round at No. 16, the Sky drafted Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld. She spent her entire five-year collegiate career at Notre Dame, and helped lead the Fighting Irish to an ACC title in 2024.

Westbeld is also a decorated member of the USA Basketball 3x3 teams, the Sky noted.

At No. 22, the Sky picked Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly. She played five collegiate seasons with Auburn and Texas A&M, and is a two-time Second Team All-SEC team member.