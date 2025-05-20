Chicago Sky focus on sticking together as WNBA probes alleged taunts at Angel Reese

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are at the center of a WNBA controversy, with their latest on-court altercation allegedly leading to some nasty taunts from the stands.

As the Sky look to turn the page from their loss to the Indiana Fever Saturday in Indianapolis, the WNBA continues to investigate the fan misconduct and hate speech allegedly directed at Reese during the game.

"Obviously, there is no place in this league for that. I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me. I've had communication from everyone — from so many people across this league — and being able to support me, and going through this whole process," Reese said. "Obviously, it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone — and I think they've done a great job supporting us in this."

Reese and the Sky did not discuss specific details on what happened. She and the team are focusing on a message of sticking together at practice as they prepare to try and bounce back from a 35-point loss to start the season.

"A season in basketball is a game of highs and lows, ups and downs, peaks and valleys, and so whether we're on a high or on a low, we want to be able to do so together," said Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh, "so obviously, that game against Indiana was a rough one for us, and so coming out of it, we just want to make sure were still united going into New York."

It will be another test coming early in the season for the Sky as they get set to host the defending champion New York Liberty in Thursday's home opener in Deerfield.