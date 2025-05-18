WNBA probes claims of fans' racial taunts at Angel Reese during Sky-Fever game

The WNBA is investigating racial comments directed toward Angel Reese by fans during the Chicago Sky's loss to the Fever at Indiana on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league had not publicly identified who the taunts were directed toward or who made the allegations.

The league said: "The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society." The league also says it is "looking into the matter."

Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox issued the following statement:

"We welcome the WNBA's investigation of allegations of fan misconduct during our first game of the season. We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players."

The Sky and Fever will meet four more times this season, including June 7 and July 26 at the United Center.