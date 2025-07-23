Watch CBS News
Man shot, wounded after argument in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

CBS Chicago

A man was shot and wounded during an argument in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 8:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was in a vehicle on busy Devon Avenue near Oakley Avenue when he got into a quarrel with a pedestrian, police said.

The man got out of the car, and the pedestrian took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen, police said. The shooter ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition, police said.

The shooting happened in the Little India district of the West Rogers Park, or West Ridge neighborhood, a dense and busy business district lined with restaurants and shops.

Late Wednesday, no one was in custody. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

