Chicago shooting injures 3 in broad daylight near school in North Lawndale, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A Chicago shooting in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood injured three people in broad daylight Monday morning.

At 10:10 a.m., the victims were outside in the 3400 block of West 15th Street, at Homan Avenue, when someone came up and shot them all, police said. 

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and neck and is in critical condition. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and a 29-year-old man in the right arm, and both were in serious condition but stabilized, police said.

All three victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The shooting appeared to happen not far from a school. Chicago Public Schools are not in session Monday; classes begin again Tuesday.  

The shooter got into a gray sedan and fled north, police said.

No one was in custody as of midday Monday. An investigation by Area Four detectives is onoing.

