Man killed in shooting at Grand Crossing gas station after fight, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a gas station early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The man became involved in an argument with another person at a gas station in the 7400-block of South Stony Island Ave. in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood around 1:15 a.m., according to CPD.

As the argument escalated, police said the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was struck several times in his body, and the shooter fled in a white vehicle.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 

Sara Tenenbaum

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

