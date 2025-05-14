Man killed in shooting at Grand Crossing gas station after fight, Chicago police say
A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a gas station early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.
The man became involved in an argument with another person at a gas station in the 7400-block of South Stony Island Ave. in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood around 1:15 a.m., according to CPD.
As the argument escalated, police said the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was struck several times in his body, and the shooter fled in a white vehicle.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is currently in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.