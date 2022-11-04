Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon.

The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.

An offender inside the car produced a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.