1 shot at River North Lou Malnati's on Wells Street, Chicago police say

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm outside a Lou Malnati's restaurant in River North Friday evening, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said they were called to the pizza parlor in the 400 block of North Wells Street just after 7 p.m. Friday.

According to CPD, two men on the sidewalk outside the restaurant got into a physical fight. One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim in the left arm.

According to customers at the restaurant, the victim then ran inside the Lou Malnati's for help.

Police said the victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition for treatment.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three Detectives is ongoing.

The restaurant is closed for the rest of the night.