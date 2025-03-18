Teen found dead in Lawndale after Chicago shooting ID'd by medical examiner as Amari Williams

The 13-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Amari Williams was found early Monday morning in a backyard in the 1500 block of South Kildare in Lawndale. He was an eighth grade student at Mason Elementary, a Chicago public school.

No 911 call was made about the shooting, but Ald. Monique Scott said police found him while on patrol after she said his mother reported him missing.

Ald. Scott said there used to be ShotSpotter technology in the neighborhood where he was found.

"If we had ShotSpotter or some kind of tool, we could've known where to find this kid, and he was just left in a backyard for we don't know how long," she said.

A homicide investigation by CPD is ongoing.