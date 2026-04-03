Man shot, killed during argument in Kenwood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man during an argument Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of S. Drexel Blvd. in the city's Kenwood neighborhood.

According to CPD, a 42-year-old man was involved in argument with another man. The other man pulled out a gun and opened fire shooting multiple times at the 42-year-old.

The victim was struck in the left hand, right shoulder and chest. The shooter ran away.

Neighbors said the victim was a maintenance worker who stepped in to help a security guard that was in an argument with a tenant and her boyfriend. A tenant in the building said it was the boyfriend who opened fire.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Chicago police said an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.