Driver critically injured after shooting, crash in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a driver was critically injured in a shooting that led to a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday night.

CPD said just before 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man was driving east on 50th Street at May Street when someone opened fire into his car.

The driver was struck in the back, and crashed into multiple cars before going off the roadway and crashing into trees, which finally brought him to a stop. The car was mangled beyond recognition.

A parked Toyota RAV4 was also badly damaged in the incident.

The 20-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and whether the driver was targeted. No one is currently in custody and an investigation by CPD is open and ongoing.