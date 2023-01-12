Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.

The incident happened on Dec. 10.

A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 5:15 PM

