Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.
The incident happened on Dec. 10.
A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
