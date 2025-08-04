Chicago's Serbian community marks Day of Remembrance for those killed, expelled in Operation storm

Chicago's Serbian community marks Day of Remembrance for Operation Storm victims

Chicago's Serbian community gathered for a solemn ceremony was held on Chicago's Far Northwest Side Sunday.

A service was held at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, at 5701 N. Redwood Dr. in the Norwood Park community, to mark the Day of Remembrance for Serbs killed in Operation Storm 30 years ago.

In 1995, hundreds of thousands of Serbs were forced from the Krajina region in Croatia, and nearly 2,000 were killed.

The service included prayers and presentations from Serbian dignitaries and historians.