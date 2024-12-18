Chicago school board could fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez at emergency meeting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Education has called a meeting this Friday night—at which members have been asked to agree on a buyout and termination for Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez.

Many are denouncing the planned agenda. When it comes in particular to the incoming class of school board members—the first ever elected by voters—they say any intention to oust Martinez before they start undercuts the role they were elected to fill.

The new elected board members do not start until January. But CBS News Chicago caught up with them as they were leaving a training session.

They were asked about the agenda for the Friday meeting that asks members to, "Approve Settlement with Chief Office"—that is, Martinez—and "Approve Termination."

"We are asking the mayor, we are asking this board, to please stop," said Chicago Board of Education member-elect Ellen Rosenfeld (4th).

"The whole point of an elected school board was consistents saying that they wanted 21 members to work together for the betterment of our children, the betterment of our schools, and the protection of our tax dollars," added boardmember-elect Che "Rhymefest" Smith (10th).

Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) said he has been championing Martinez for the last few months, along with 40 other alderpersons.

"The teachers need a contract. We need stability in our system, and this is not just the right way to do things," Sposato said. "Plus, we're going to owe them a boatload of money too."

Sposato also signed a letter opposing Martinez's firing in October, when the CEO declined to fund teacher raises and pensions through a $300 million high-interest loan.

It came just one day after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his previous hand-picked school board was resigning en masse.

Some aldermen say the meeting and its agenda would circumvent the democratic process.

"It's reckless. It's irresponsible—especially in the middle of the collective bargaining negotiations when CTU is clearly involved in the decision," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). "It's one of the most blatant conflicts of interest that you can imagine right now. So much about this is just absolutely wrong."

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) also took the board to task for scheduling the meeting during Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath. She wrote that the scheduling "creates an unnecessary barrier to participation for Chicago's Jewish community, including residents, teachers, and school parents who observe this sacred time"

"Shabbat begins at sundown on Friday and lasts until nightfall on Saturday, making it impossible for observant Jewish individuals to attend or engage in this meeting. By convening at this time, you are excluding a segment of our community from participating in an important public forum," Silverstein wrote. "The topics addressed at this Special Board Meeting, particularly those concerning the leadership and future of Chicago Public Schools under Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez, are of profound importance to all residents of Chicago."

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Mayor's office for any reaction to the development with the board and its plan, but had not heard back late Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.