Chicago school board meets amid continuing reports that Mayor Johnson wants CPS CEO out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For months, sources have been saying Mayor Brandon Johnson is trying to oust Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez.

Mayor Johnson has explicitly denied asking Martinez to resign, and only the Chicago Board of Education can fire him. Reports now say Martinez has been offered a buyout, but did not take the offer.

Meanwhile, a discussion around closing seven Acero schools continues—a conversation that has become almost synonymous with discussion of Martinez's employment. Sources say the closure of these charter schools could be used as a cause eventually to fire Martinez.

Martinez sat in on a meeting of the Chicago Board of Education Wednesday—one of the last before the newly-elected school board members join Mayor Brandon Johnson's handpicked members in January.

Martinez did not speak much on the topic of his employment, but he did talk about other unrelated topics.

Back in October, all members of the previous school board announced they would resign en masse. They were replaced with a whole new board made up of Johnson's appointees, who met to discuss their agenda for the end of the year Wednesday.

Johnson and Martinez have been at odds for months, sources say. The mayor supports taking down a $300 million loan for teachers' raises and CPS pension payments—and Martinez stands in the way.

Sources told CBS News Chicago that Martinez cannot be fired without cause, as per the terms of his contract. But the mounting calls for accountability for the closures of the Acero schools suggest that those closures could wind up being the cause.

Many parents testified before the board Wednesday about the impact of the shutdowns.

"As of today, Acero has not had, or scheduled, any townhalls for parents," said Acero parent Norma Gates. "There has been no emotional support for our students. Parents have only been pressured to start transferring."

Martinez did not take questions Tuesday, nor did the school board members. CBS News Chicago has tried contacting their attorneys for comment on the possible buyout offer and has not heard back.

The next meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for next Thursday.