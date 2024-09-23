CPS CEO Martinez makes public appearance, but answers no questions after mayor asks he resign

Chicago schools CEO Martinez does not take questions about calls to resign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez brushed off CBS News Chicago's Lauren Victory on Monday amid calls for his job.

Martinez took part in Peace Day celebrations in Daley Plaza on Monday, but took no questions. He left quickly before CBS News Chicago could talk to him about Mayor Brandon Johnson asking him to resign last week.

When the mayor asked him to resign, Martinez said no — and said he wanted to hear from the Chicago Board of Education.

Martinez has two years left on his contract, which was approved by the Chicago Board of Education after he was appointed in 2021.

The timing of Mayor Johnson calling for Martinez's resignation is leaving many to question if the mayor is crossing the line. The Chicago Teachers Union is in the middle of contract negotiations, and the CTU is a huge supporter of Mayor Johnson, a former employee of the union.

"He said he would not interfere in the collective bargaining process on behalf of the Chicago Teachers Union. He seems to be breaking that promise right now, and that's a cause for concern," Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said this past Friday. "This constitutes interference during an active negotiation period.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Teachers Union has issued a vote of no confidence in Martinez. The CTU House of Delegates voted as Martinez works to balance the district's budget.

The vote of no confidence, and Mayor Johnson's request that Martinez resign, come as contract negotiations continue between the city and the union.

The next session is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Cameron Magnet School of the Arts, 1234 N. Monticello Ave. It is open to the public.