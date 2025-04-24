Man shot, critically injured during robbery on Chicago's South Side

Man shot, critically injured during robbery on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said a 19-year-old was robbed by four men while walking inside an apartment building in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue.

Police said the men approached the victim, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.