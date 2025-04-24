Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, critically injured during robbery on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, critically injured during robbery on Chicago's South Side
Man shot, critically injured during robbery on Chicago's South Side 00:27

A man was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said. 

Just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said a 19-year-old was robbed by four men while walking inside an apartment building in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue. 

Police said the men approached the victim, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots. 

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.