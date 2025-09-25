Man robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in downtown Chicago

Man robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in downtown Chicago

Man robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in downtown Chicago

A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, four people approached a 61-year-old man walking outside in the first block of Grand Avenue just after 4:15 a.m. Police said the robbers threatened the man with a gun before running off with his belongings.

The incident took place near the CTA Red Line station at Grand Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the robbery suspects.

Area three detectives are investigating.