Man robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man robbed at gunpoint by 4 men in downtown Chicago
A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, four people approached a 61-year-old man walking outside in the first block of Grand Avenue just after 4:15 a.m. Police said the robbers threatened the man with a gun before running off with his belongings. 

The incident took place near the CTA Red Line station at Grand Avenue. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the robbery suspects. 

Area three detectives are investigating.  

