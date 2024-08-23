Chicago Public Schools prepare for potentially dangerous heat on first week back

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the soaring temperatures next week, Chicago Public Schools teachers and students are bracing for hot back-to-school weather.

In a letter to families and staff, CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez wrote that a heat action plan has been prepared with temperatures set to hit the 90s during the first week of school.

The letter notes that all CPS classrooms have air conditioning, and efrorts will be made to maintain it.

and the facilities team will be working to ensure air conditioning systems with problems in any given school will be fixed.

"The great thing is we're always prepared for this. So every classroom, every usable classroom, is outfitted with air conditioning, and so all the air conditioning to date are working as expected," CPS chief operating officer Charles Mayfield said in an interview Friday. "If there is a need for an air conditioner that breaks down, we obviously have backups to be able to replace those if those needed, or portable units to replace when needed."

CPS will also make sure fall students and staff are sufficiently hydrated.

If heat becomes excessive, schools will hold recess and gym classes indoors, draw shades in classrooms to keep out sunlight, close the doors in classrooms with window air conditioners, and turn off overhead lights, computers, monitors, and appliances when not needed for teaching purposes.

CPS advises children should be sent to school in light, loose-fitting clothes and should be sent to school with full water bottles.

Martinez's letter also provided a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breakdown of guidelines for extreme heat, and a map of City of Chicago cooling centers.

The high for Monday in Chicago is 95, with high humidity—and heat indices making it feel like 100 to 104 degrees.