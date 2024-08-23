Hot, humid weather returns to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat and humidity are back into the forecast this weekend due to South winds. Oppressive heat is expected as students head back to school on Monday.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Saturday and then lower 90s on Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning, but rain is expected to clear the area Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

Temperatures in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday with very high humidity could prompt the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory as Chicago Public School students head back to class. Be sure to wear light-colored clothing, spend as much time in air conditioning as possible, and take frequent breaks in the shade when working outdoors.

CBS News Chicago

An analysis by our partners at Climate Central found that back-to-school air conditioning demand in Chicago has increased 17% since 1970 as the climate warms.

CBS News Chicago

A cold front is expected to blow through next Wednesday, lowering temperatures and humidity.

What to expect on Friday

Partly cloudy. High: 83

Lower temps by tonight

Partly cloudy. Low: 64

Hot weather returns Saturday

Hot and more humid. Isolated late-day storms. High: 89

Back to the 90s Sunday

Scattered morning rain, then hot and humid. High: 91