Chicago Board of Education hosting community events during search for new CPS CEO

The Chicago Board of Education is hosting events across the city ahead of selecting its next superintendent and CEO.

During May and June, an event will be held in each of the 10 CPS Elected School Board districts. There will be focus groups, community gatherings, and a survey available.

The Chicago Public Schools community is invited to provide input in person during the search process.

A full list of the community events can be found on the Chicago Board of Education website.

Chicago school board votes to fire CPS CEO

The Chicago Board of Education voted to fire embattled Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez in December of 2024.

The unanimous vote was the culmination of a months-long conflict, with Martinez on one side, and the mayor, the Chicago Teachers Union, and the mayor's hand-picked school board on the other.

He sued over the termination.

In September, Martinez said he refused a request from Mayor Brandon Johnson to resign his post after he declined the mayor's request to take out a $300 million high-interest loan to pay for the costs of a new proposed teachers' contract and pension costs previously covered by the city. The entire previous school board resigned in October after being pressured by the mayor to fire Martinez. Johnson then picked a new school board within days.

Mayor Johnson has denied asking Martinez to step down amid ongoing Chicago Teachers Union contract negotiations—though sources told CBS News Chicago he did ask.