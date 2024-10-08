Mayor Johnson on appointing new CPS board: Election "gave me the power to transform this city"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson did not take questions at an event at City Hall Tuesday, but nevertheless, he took to task those who questioned his decision to appoint an entirely new school board ahead of an election.

The event in question was a birthday celebration for the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Mayor Johnson gifted the Rev. Jackson a key to the city, and reminded a crowded room of supporters and news media that he has the power to appoint members to the Chicago Board of Education as he pleases.

"Apparently, there's some people who are confused about the power that I have," Mayor Johnson said. "There's a few people that somehow forgot there was a whole election that gave me the power to transform this city."

The event came after an at-times contentious news conference on Monday, where Johnson announced six appointees to his new school board following mass-resignations from the board last week.

Sources said the new board will likely oust Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez—who opposes getting a $300 million loan to pay for pensions and teachers' raises. The mayor is said to support taking out the loan.

Illinois state Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) told CBS News Chicago on Tuesday that lawmakers are expecting a longer conversation in Springfield about the mayor's actions.

"I have heard from dozens and dozens of constituents expressing concern about what actually led up to this mass-resignation," Williams said.

Williams did not say state lawmakers would consider bringing back the Chicago School Finance Authority—a group charged with "promoting the financial integrity" of the Chicago Public Schools system. The Chicago School Finance Authority was dissolved in 2010, but a source said the Illinois General Assembly can bring it back.

"Families are not really buying that this is an orderly transition," said Hal Woods, the chief of policy for Kids First Chicago, a group that advocates for parents of CPS students.

Woods said parents feel left out of the decision-making process, and what happens in the next few weeks will be critical for CPS families—and for those watching from the state capitol.

"I believe if we start to see decisions being made prematurely before that time, you could see Springfield potentially take action," Woods said.

The Mayor's office anticipates the new board will be seated by the time of the school board meeting next month. The mayor can still appoint another member before January—when a hybrid board of elected and appointed members will have to work together.