Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez files lawsuit seeking to stop school board from firing him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The attorney for embattled Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Board of Education, seeking to stop the mayor's hand-picked board members from moving forward with a possible bid to fire him at a special meeting scheduled for Friday evening.

The agenda for Friday night's school board meeting includes two separate items regarding Martinez's fate – either a buyout of his contract or termination. Martinez reportedly has turned down a previous buyout offer, and Martinez's attorney William Quinlan sent the board a letter on Friday, claiming that firing him would amount to a breach of contract.

"We respectfully request that the board confirm if it intends to move forward with actions that would result in the termination or diminishment of Mr. Martinez's employment as CEO at tonight's meeting by no later than 2 p.m. today — so that we can engage the appropriate legal response," Quinlan wrote.

The letter said any move to fire Martinez would make each board member liable for damages in a lawsuit, claiming there are questions about whether they have the power to terminate the CEO, "due to the Board members' failure to hold the 'same qualifications' as their predecessors and their apparent failure to complete mandatory training required of Board members before participating in Board action."

Before the meeting started, Martinez's attorneys filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court, seeking an injunction to prohibit the school board from taking any action to fire him, or otherwise alter his employment status.

According to the filing, firing Martinez "by making or threatening to make a pretextual and invalid 'finding' of 'cause' would breach his contract with CPS," and "would deprive the District and community of its only experienced leadership for an indefinite period."

A hearing has not yet been scheduled on that bid for an injunction, which was filed shortly after 4 p.m., less than two hours before Friday's board meeting was set to begin. With the Daley Center courthouse where such a hearing would be held set to close at 5 p.m., it's unclear how soon a hearing on the injunction request could be held.

According to published reports, Martinez's contract with CPS, which expires on June 30, 2026, includes a provision that would require six months' notice of termination without cause. If he were fired under that scenario, he would stay on the job for six months, and receive 20 weeks of severance based on his salary of more than $360,000.

To fire him for cause and avoid the six months' notice requirement and severance pay, the board would have to cite misconduct or criminal activity, poor performance, or other wrongdoing.

Quinlan's letter to the board suggests there is no just cause to fire Martinez.

"Mr. Martinez has acted consistently with his contract and the fiduciary duties he holds both to the Board and the children and families that CPS serves. Any actions to terminate or diminish his role as CEO would thus constitute not only a breach of his contract with CPS, but also the fiduciary duties of the individual Board members—and thus, subject the Board and the members of the Board individually, to liability as such improper actions exceed the scope of the Board's duties," Quinlan wrote.

Martinez' future as CEO has been in doubt for months

In September, Martinez said he refused a request from Mayor Brandon Johnson to resign his post after he declined the mayor's request to take out a $300 million high-interest loan to pay for the costs of a new proposed teachers contract and pension costs previously covered by the city. The entire previous school board resigned in October after being pressured by the mayor to fire Martinez. Johnson then picked a new school board within days.

Martinez's future has been in doubt for months. CBS News Chicago obtained a September email between a top aide for Mayor Brandon Johnson and school board members, which provides talking points for Martinez's ouster.

Weeks later, Johnson insinuated he never called for Martinez's job.

Rather than having the new school board fire Martinez at Friday's meeting should he continue to decline a buyout, the mayor reportedly is considering appointing a "co-CEO" who would be empowered to go around Martinez to settle contract talks with the Chicago Teachers Union, but Quinlan said such a move would also be a breach of Martinez's contract.

"Any attempt to restrict Mr. Martinez's job duties or to hire additional individuals to serve as a 'Co-CEO' after purportedly providing Mr. Martinez with notice that he is being terminated 'without cause' in 180 days would be the equivalent of terminating him with cause and would also constitute a breach of contract," Quinlan wrote.

New partially-elected school board to take office in January

Many of the mayor's critics and even some of his usual allies have criticized the move to fire Martinez – especially before a new partially-elected school board takes office in January.

When it comes in particular to the incoming class of school board members—the first ever elected by voters—they say any intention to oust Martinez before they start undercuts the role they were elected to fill.

The new elected board members do not start until January. But CBS News Chicago caught up with them as they were leaving a training session on Wednesday.

"We are asking the mayor, we are asking this board, to please stop," said Chicago Board of Education member-elect Ellen Rosenfeld (4th).

"The whole point of an elected school board was consistents saying that they wanted 21 members to work together for the betterment of our children, the betterment of our schools, and the protection of our tax dollars," added boardmember-elect Che "Rhymefest" Smith (10th).

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) also took the board to task for scheduling the meeting during Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath. She wrote that the scheduling "creates an unnecessary barrier to participation for Chicago's Jewish community, including residents, teachers, and school parents who observe this sacred time."

However, as of Friday afternoon, Silverstein's office said they have yet to receive a response from the school board.