CPS CEO Martinez appears at school event a day before board may decide on his fate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite his job being on the line, it was business as usual Thursday for Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez.

Martinez was at Luther Burbank Elementary, 2035 N. Mobile Ave., as the Special Olympics recognized the school for excellence in inclusive sports programming.

Burbank became the third Chicago public school to be named a National Unified Champion School by the Special Olympics. To earn the distinction, schools need to prove they are committed to providing inclusive sports for students with and without disabilities.

Martinez's appearance at the event at Burbank Elementary happened a day before the Chicago Board of Education is set to meet to vote on his fate.

Martinez's future has been in doubt for months. CBS News Chicago obtained a September email between a top aide for Mayor Brandon Johnson and school board members, which provides talking points for Martinez's ouster.

Weeks later, Johnson insinuated he never called for Martinez's job.

The agenda for a special Chicago school board meeting set for Friday includes asking members to, "Approve Settlement with Chief Office"—that is, Martinez—and "Approve Termination."

Many are denouncing the planned agenda. When it comes in particular to the incoming class of school board members—the first ever elected by voters—they say any intention to oust Martinez before they start undercuts the role they were elected to fill.