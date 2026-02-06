Chicago Public Library uses Bad Bunny videos to teach Puerto Rican history

The Chicago Public Library is teaching Puerto Rican history through the music and videos Bad Bunny thanks to a collaboration between the superstar and a professor.

The "Puerto Rico x Bad Bunny: Beats & History" program showcases a project created by the Grammy winning Puerto Rican singer and Professor Jorell Melendez-Badillo, who wrote "Puerto Rico: A National History."

Their collaboration created a visual presentation of Puerto Rico's history as represented in the songs and music videos on Bad Bunny's album "Debí Tirar Más Photos."

The project is being presented in-person at several library events including one at Harold Washington Library in the Loop at 2 p.m. Friday. There will also be a virtual session Monday evening.

You can find more information about exact times and locations on the Chicago Public Library's website.

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl Half Time Show on Sunday, just a week after becoming the first musician to win the Grammy for Album of the Year with an album that is entirely in Spanish.