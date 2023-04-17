Chicago Public Library receives $2M for African American history and literature preservation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Public Library (CPL) is getting a major donation to make Black history more accessible across the city.

The Mellon Foundation is giving the library a $2 million grant. The announcement was made at the Woodson Regional Library on 95th and Halsted. It's home to the Vivian Harsh Research Collection which is the largest African American history and literature collection in the Midwest.

The grant will help librarians digitize and process critical documents related to Black history from the 1800s to present day.

"We emphatically celebrate that history and champion our residents fundamental right to read and learn about who we are, where we have been and importantly where we are headed," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In addition to providing teachers more resources for their lessons, the library hopes it empowers scholars to conduct new research in Black studies through the Renaissance Project, which according to CPL, "supports access to Black history-related archives across library branches in the city of Chicago."

"The Renaissance Project offers a significant opportunity to contribute to the city's priorities around equity," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "I applaud Chicago Public Library and Commissioner Chris Brown for building on our long tradition of championing diverse narratives, uplifting marginalized voices and engaging the city in educational and cultural development, underscoring a powerful opportunity to contribute to racial healing in Chicago."

"Our African American stories and histories are our country's story," said Chicago Public Library Commissioner Chris Brown. "If these stories are not accessible, generations miss the chance to connect with who we are as a country. Mellon's grant will do just that, connecting generations and international audiences with African American histories."

"CPL will continue to honor Harsh's work by fostering greater access to Black-history-related collections for everyone," said Stacie Williams, CPL Division Chief of Archives and Special Collections.

As part of this multi-year initiative, CPL will also partner with educators connected to the Illinois State Board of Education's Inclusive American History Commission (IAHC) to create new open-source curricula and tools that inform teaching of Black history in public secondary and post-secondary schools.

The Renaissance Project started in February and will be finished in March of 2027.

