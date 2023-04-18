Watch CBS News

Chicago Public Library gets $2M grant to make Black history more accessible

The Chicago Public Library has announced a major donation intended to make Black history more accessible across the city. The Mellon Foundation is giving the library a $2 million grant to power the Renaissance Project, an initiative working to support access to Black history-related archives, and make sure more people can see them. Stacie Williams, division chief of archives and special collections, explains how the funding will be used.
