Man shot by Chicago police charged with aggravated assault of officer on West Side

Man shot by Chicago police charged with aggravated assault of officer

Man shot by Chicago police charged with aggravated assault of officer

Man shot by Chicago police charged with aggravated assault of officer

A man was charged with aggravated assault of a Chicago police officer after an incident on the West Side on Saturday ended with police shooting him.

Kewion Kingcade, 21, is charged with felony aggravated assault of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon. He also had four outstanding warrants.

Kingcade is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

He was shot four times by Chicago police after they said he was running with a gun.

Police said officers responded to a call for service just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue. Officers broke up a large crowd at the scene. During this, a man took off running in the opposite direction.

Officers pursued the man who they say turned on officers with a gun in his hand.

One of the officers fired their weapon, hitting the man, now identified as Kingcade, in the legs and hand. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

An officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

COPA is investigating the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.