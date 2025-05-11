COPA investigating after Chicago police officer shoots man running with gun on West Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after Chicago police say officers shot a man Saturday night who was running away from a crowd, with a gun in his hand.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Austin Avenue. A source said the incident started near a music studio on the west side, where police and fire crews get frequent calls.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for service. Upon arrival, officers broke up a large crowd at the scene. During this, a man took off running in the opposite direction.

Officers pursued the man who they say turned on officers with a firearm in his hand.

One of the officers fired their weapon, hitting the man in the legs and hand. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition. A source with the Chicago Fire Department said he is 21 years old and was shot four times.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

An officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

COPA is investigating the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.