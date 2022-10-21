Chicago police investigate shooting of man in food truck in Pilsen
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a person inside of a food truck in the Pilsen neighborhood overnight.
The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near Blue Island and 18th Street, according to Chicago police.
The 39-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
