Chicago police investigate shooting of man in food truck in Pilsen

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a person inside of a food truck in the Pilsen neighborhood overnight.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near Blue Island and 18th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 39-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 2:58 PM

